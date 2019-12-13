Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s students lament death of PSUs at arts fest

Naming college and university arts festivals after literary giants and famous personalities are a passe. 

Published: 13th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Naming college and university arts festivals after literary giants and famous personalities are a passe. At least in Maharaja’s College where the students have opted to name the venues of the ongoing arts festival after public sector undertakings which the Centre is planning to privatise. “The arts festival itself has been named ‘Thottakam’. It is a funeral song. We used the title because we wanted the spotlight on the public sector units (PSUs) which are facing threat of privatisation,” said Sreekanth T S, Maharaja’s College arts club secretary. 

He cites the examples of public sector giants such as BSNL, BPCL and even the Indian Railways, which had once stood tall among private companies.According to him, the main venue has been named ‘BPCL’, because the PSU which is allegedly facing the same plight, is closest to home. 

The promo of the video released as part of the arts festival was also shot in black and white, to highlight the gravity of the issue. “The video depicted a corpse holding a placard. Each placard bore the name of the PSUs,” said Sreekanth.

Comments(1)

  • R kumar
    Please be clear that PSU is a government owned company...Indian railways is a ministry and not a PSU.
    20 hours ago reply
