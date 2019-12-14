Home Cities Kochi

Bad roads continue to kill

GCDA, PWD and Kochi Corporation officials indulge in blame game, say nothing wrong with roads under their care

Published: 14th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The deep pit near Palarivattom, the spot where Yadhu Lal died in an accident, was filled on Friday

By Express News Service

What’s wrong with the city’s roads? Nothing, if you ask officials of the Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Public Works Department (PWD). As far as the condition of roads under their jurisdiction is concerned, the officials claim everything is hunky-dory.

However, the reality is different. This was seen on Thursday when food delivery boy Yadhu Lal, 23, was crushed to death by a truck when he fell of his motorcycle after its handle hit an iron board placed over a hole on the road near Palarivattom.

The death has sparked a blame game between the departments concerned. However, none is ready to admit that the negligent attitude of the stakeholders tasked with the city’s development is the prime reason for such mishaps.

“All the roads under the corporation are well-repaired. Repairing of the Pandit Karuppan Road was delayed as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) could not hand over the road after completing pipe-laying work. Then, due to heavy rain, tarring could not be carried out. Now, we have completed the rectification works,” said Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh.

As for Thursday’s incident in which the youth died, a tussle between the KWA and PWD delayed the filling up of the pit, he said.

Yadhu’s death is not the first one caused by the bad condition of roads in Kochi in the past four months. On September 30, a youth who fell from his motorcycle after falling into a pothole near Elamkulam was crushed to death by a bus.

The Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, which is under the GCDA, had been in bad shape for almost five months.
“We have filled the potholes on the road. Full-fledged repair will be carried out in one-and-half months,” said GCDA chairperson V Saleem.

 What people say

Kochi denizens believe that the rectifications carried out recently are of low quality and will only provide temporary relief. “The road between Palarivattom junction and the flyover had been in a pathetic condition for the past few months. They have carried out a minor repair work now. The condition of the road deteriorates a day or two after the rectification work,” said Firoz Najeeb, a resident of Kakkanad.

‘Speed up land acquisition for Thammanam-Pulleppady road widening’

Kochi: Stating the road widening work of Thammanam-Pulleppady road was being held up due to delays in the land acquisition process, District Collector S Suhas said on Friday he would instruct the Kochi Corporation to provide a contingency fund to speed up the process. He was speaking after holding a meeting in connection with the issue. “The Public Works Department will be able to complete the road widening work only if the land acquisition is completed in a time-bound manner,” the collector said. A widened Thammanam-Pulleppady road will ease the traffic in the area, bringing much-needed relief to the commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp