Curtain falls on 24th IFFK, silver jubilee to follow

KOCHI: As curtains came down on yet another edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Friday, Kerala Chalachithra Academy (KCA) secretary Mahesh Panchu promised that the next edition, which will mark the silver jubilee of the fest, will see the presence of everyone who has been a part of the festival’s history. “We will have a category where we will show all the films that won an award here. A meet-up of the crew of these films will also be organised,” said Mahesh Panchu. The general body is set to discuss the year long silver jubilee celebrations which will kick off next month.

“This year, we held repeat shows for films requested by the audience. We were able to hold the fest without many issues,” said Panchu. The final day of the 24th IFFK, on Friday saw 28 screenings, including five Malayalam movies. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’, Cesar Diaz’s ‘Our Mothers’ and Rahat Kazmi’s ‘The Quilt’ were screened for the final time in the International Competition category.

A total of 14 films were screened in the World Cinema category, including Hlynur Palmason’s ‘A White White Day’, Pema Tseden’s ‘Balloon’ and Fatih Akin’s ‘The Golden Glove’. Malayalam movies, Shareef’s ‘Kanthan -The Lover of Colour’, Anuraj Manohar’s ‘Ishq- Not A Love Story’, Manoj Kana’s Kenjira and Ashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ were screened.