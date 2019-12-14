Home Cities Kochi

Curtain falls on 24th IFFK, silver jubilee to follow

A total of 14 films were screened in the World Cinema category, including Hlynur Palmason’s ‘A White White Day’, Pema Tseden’s ‘Balloon’ and Fatih Akin’s ‘The Golden Glove’.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates at Tagore theatre, the main venue of IFFK-2019 B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As curtains came down on yet another edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Friday, Kerala Chalachithra Academy (KCA) secretary Mahesh Panchu promised that the next edition, which will mark the silver jubilee of the fest, will see the presence of everyone who has been a part of the festival’s history. “We will have a category where we will show all the films that won an award here. A meet-up of the crew of these films will also be organised,” said Mahesh Panchu. The general body is set to discuss the year long silver jubilee celebrations which will kick off next month.

“This year, we held repeat shows for films requested by the audience. We were able to hold the fest without many issues,” said Panchu. The final day of the 24th IFFK, on Friday saw 28 screenings, including five Malayalam movies. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’, Cesar Diaz’s ‘Our Mothers’ and Rahat Kazmi’s ‘The Quilt’ were screened for the final time in the International Competition category. 

A total of 14 films were screened in the World Cinema category, including Hlynur Palmason’s ‘A White White Day’, Pema Tseden’s ‘Balloon’ and Fatih Akin’s ‘The Golden Glove’. Malayalam movies, Shareef’s ‘Kanthan -The Lover of Colour’, Anuraj Manohar’s ‘Ishq- Not A Love Story’, Manoj Kana’s Kenjira and Ashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ were screened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp