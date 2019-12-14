Home Cities Kochi

‘Green’ amendment to Kerala building rules on the anvil

Meanwhile, G Jaigopal, managing partner and director, Designs, Inspirations, said decentralisation is important in the construction sector.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE state needs to overhaul its Building Construction Rules to achieve sustainable and eco-friendly goals in construction, said Venu V, Principal Secretary of Revenue and CEO of Rebuild Kerala initiative, on Friday. “Rebuild Kerala initiative is a massive project being implemented by the state government,” Venu said at a panel session on ‘Design as an Industry: Why Design Policy for the State Matters’, on the second day of the Kochi Design Week (KDW) here. “In the event of a disaster, we cannot instruct people to build houses based on a particular design. We have to respect their choice. The state government will be preparing a reform agenda and one of the key suggestions will be about revising the building rules. We need to adopt changes that ensure sustainability,” he said.

“As part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative and the reform agenda, we are going to start an offline and online forum where people, experts and practitioners can advise us on the areas which are in dire need of reforms,” Venu said. He also reminded the architects of the need to embrace eco-friendly and human-friendly aesthetic designs for keeping the natural landscape of Kerala intact. Noting that design is a vital factor in the state’s startup ecosystem, M Sivasankar, IT Secretary, said design lends immense help to hardware startups in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Meanwhile, G Jaigopal, managing partner and director, Designs, Inspirations, said decentralisation is important in the construction sector. Earlier, in a keynote address on the topic ‘Innovation in Architecture’, G Shankar, founder and chairman, Habitat Technology Group, said the future of Kerala lies in sustainable construction practices and we cannot compromise on that.

