Maradu: Local people take out protest march

The residents alleged that the implosion was planned without considering the after-effects and that they may experience drinking water shortage afterwards.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maradu protest

Women protesters prepared porridge at the protest venue. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents living near the controversial Maradu apartment complexes took out a protest march and staged a dharna at Kundannoor Junction on Friday to highlight the problems they have started facing since the demolition work of the highrises, particularly Alfa Serene, began.

Chairman of the corporation Development standing committee Disha Prathapan headed the protest held by the ‘Janakeeya Samara Samithi’. The march was taken out by residents living near Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O highrises. Justice (Retd) P K Shamsuddin inaugurated the dharna. Disha said residents near Alfa Serene had started experiencing health issues after the demolition began.

“They launched protests when their houses started getting damaged. We are yet to receive any clarity on insurance coverage for the residents from Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh. The protest aims at bringing our issues to the Supreme Court’s attention. People will be in distress when the controlled implosion is held,” Disha said. Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj also spoke.

Members of nearly 18 residents’ associations took part in the protest. Women protesters prepared porridge at the protest venue as part of the stir. “The residents fear their homes will be damaged after the implosion. Hence, they cooked on the road,” said C K Dileep, secretary, Nettoor North Residents Association.

The residents alleged that the implosion was planned without considering the after-effects and that they may experience drinking water shortage afterwards.

Nettoor resident Harichandra Sai said the authorities should take a decision on the insurance soon. Another resident criticised the government’s decision to start the demolition of Alfa Serene first.

TAGS
Maradu flats demolition
