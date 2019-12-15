Home Cities Kochi

Scant regard to police list of damaged roads

45 stretches posing threat to people’s lives identified two months ago; authorities still engaged in patch works rather than proper tarring work, say police officer 

Published: 15th December 2019 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even before a pothole claimed the life of a youth in Palarivattom, the Kochi City Police had identified and handed over a list of 45 roads that were posing a threat to the lives of motorist and pedestrians in the city two months ago. However, a majority of these roads are remaining in a bad state as agencies, including Kochi Corporation, PWD, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are sitting on the report in spite frequent accidents.

“The report was prepared soon after policemen were deployed for repairing the road at Kundanoor Junction. Soon after Kerala High Court also intervened in the matter. The report was dispatched to all the agencies which owned and maintained 45 roads which became a threat to the lives of motorist and pedestrians. However, the follow-up repair works were not satisfactory and accidents continue to happen,” Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief Vijay Sakhare said.

Officials of Traffic police stations in Kochi City carried out a week-long survey before preparing the report. It even spotted the pits formed in the roads. “When the agencies did not repair the roads, we also recorded on video the road condition to take up the matter further,” Sakhare said.

As per the list, 16 damaged roads are maintained by NHAI, 13 by PWD, 10 by Kochi Corporation, two each by GCDA and Kochi Refineries Ltd and one each by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA). 

As per the report, the police had spotted six major stretches in Kakkanad-Palarivattom Road which required urgent repair works. Four major portions on Karanakkodam-Kathrikadavu-Thammanam Road were identified for repair work. Three major portions of Aroor-Vytilla Road were recommended to be repaired on a war footing. Three major stretches of KRL Road maintained by RBDCK were mentioned in the police report.

A police officer, who was involved in the survey of the bad roads in Kochi, said authorities are still engaged in patchworks rather than proper tarring work. “The road re-surfacing works were carried out only in two or three roads. It is not a lasting solution as the potholes will re-appear when it rains,” he said.

RISKY STRETCH

 a FEW AMONG THE 45 roads identified in THE CITY

Kaloor-Palarivattom Road (towards Kaloor)
Kaloor-Palarivattom Road(towards Aluva)
Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road
Karanakkodam-Kathrikadavu-Thammanam Road
Palarivattom Junction
Kakkanad-Palarivattom Road
Edappally-Cheranellor
Road
Edappally-Kalamassery Road (Toll Junction)
Edappally-Kalamassery Road (TVS Junction)
Vyttila -Kundanoor Road (east-side track)
Vyttila-Ponnurunni Road (Ponnurunni Temple)
Vyttila-Ponnurunni Road (Underpass)
Kattakara Road
Kathrikadavu-Ponnurunni Road

