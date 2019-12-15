School students excel at Maker Fest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of various schools in the state put on a good show at Maker Fest organised as part of Kochi Design Week (KDW) 2019 here on Saturday. For Class XII students Mohammad Siyad and Mohammad Faisal of Govt Boys Senior Secondary School, Manjeri, Malappuram, the daily struggle of their physically-challenged friend to reach the classroom prompted them to think about designing an easy-access wheelchair.

“The idea was to make wheelchair-bound people independent,” Siyad said, adding that the wheelchair has a special sensor to alert the immediate family members in case of an accident or emergency. “There are automatic wheelchairs available, but these are very expensive. But our product can be manufactured for a fraction of the price,” he said.