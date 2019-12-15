Watch out for black spots

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of 23-year-old Yadu Lal in a road accident at Palarivattom has yet again brought to the limelight the pitiable condition of Kochi roads and official apathy in rectifying black spots in the city. Despite repeated surveys conducted by various agencies, officials are least bothered about implementing the recommendations. “We do not just point out the black spots to officials. All our reports submitted so far include engineering remedial measures as well.

The solutions are being formed through topographical surveys and detailed site visits. But no real effort is made on its implementation part,” said Shaheem S, director of National Transportation Planning & Research Centre (NATPAC). The agency’s recent survey has pointed out 58 dangerous black spots in Ernakulam which also include high-priority spots like Changampuzha Junction in the city. NATPAC will soon submit its updated recommendations to the state government. Experts also suggest that integration of multiple agencies is also an issue in rectifying the errors.

“There are many black spots on the NH stretch across the state. But state agencies don’t have a role in addressing those spots. Fund crunch, multiple upgrading on the same stretch and poor maintenance are making the situation even worse,” he said. Earlier, a survey conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had found 19 black spots in the district. “The poor quality of roads has always been an issue here,” said a traffic police officer.