Collector inspects road work near Infopark

Collector visited the renovation work in front of the Infopark main gate and later inspected the road repair works on Edappally-Thrikkakara road.
 

Published: 16th December 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:42 AM

District Collector S Suhas inspecting the ongoing road repair work at the Kakkanad-Infopark road on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas inspected the ongoing road repair work near Infopark following the TNIE report on the infrastructure woes at the IT hub.

The report published on November 27 pointed out the condition of the pothole-filled roads along with other issues like poor transport connectivity, insufficient accommodation, lack of safety for woman employees and no proper waste management system at Infopark which has over 40,000 employees working in different companies.

Meanwhile, members of Prathidhwani Kochi, a welfare organisation for IT employees at Infopark are upbeat about the ongoing developments. “We are happy that the road repair work has finally started.  When the municipality and councillors concerned were constantly ignoring our demands, the district administration took the initiative to address the issue. With better roads, we are hopeful that more buses will ply on the route. That being said, Infopark employees are
expecting continuous support from the officials to address the remaining issues,” said M G Madhavan, treasurer, Prathidhwani Kochi.

Earlier, Prathidhwani had organised a protest march with 200 IT employees from Infopark and SmartCity on December 5 demanding a solution to the commuting woes faced by the employees.

