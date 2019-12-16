Stop bid to close public taps, says KWA staff union

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposal by the Water Resources Department to stop the supply of water to 2.5 lakh public taps under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission has invited the wrath of a section of employees.

The state general council meeting of All Kerala Water Authority Employees Union (AITUC) has asked the state to protect the service at any cost. The protest meet inaugurated by AITUC state secretary M V Gopakumar on Saturday has also demanded the government to allow the KWA to complete the maintenance of roads which are dug up to repair the water pipelines. “

Despite remitting the repair charges in advance by KWA, the lackadaisical approach from PWD results in accidents. If KWA is entrusted with the entire work, the maintenance can be completed without delay,” said Gopakumar.

The meeting has also announced the union’s solidarity for the nationwide general strike called by central trade unions. Working president M M George chaired the event. Union general secretary Aneesh Pradeep and others spoke on the occasion.