Home Cities Kochi

‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ renders a crucial message

The play, which celebrates democracy,was staged by Lokadharmi theatre

Published: 17th December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the play  Express

By Akmal Ahmed & Snigdha Mathai
Express News Service

KOCHI: The political climate in India has inspired several writers and artists from across the peninsula to express their take on the issues through their works, A A Chandradasan is one among them. The founder of ‘Lokadharmi’, recently, came out with the video of his third play, ‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ (Puck in Arcadiya) in Kannada as a director. The first video screening of the play was held at ‘Lokadharmi Natakaveedu’ at Vypin.

According to him, the play has been staged eight times in Karnataka. “The play was originally written by Ramanatha S. It was a concept that I too had visualised. However, later on, it evolved into a collaborative endeavour including the writer, director, technicians and actors. Rangayana Mysore, a theatre group from Karnataka has been giving house-full performances, garnering praise from both hardcore theatre lovers as well as newer audiences,” Chandradasan said.

“’Puck In Arcadiya’ celebrates love, lust, diversity and the importance of a democratic system. Inspired by Philip Sidneys, ‘The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia’ and William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘King Lear’, the play is a subtle reminder of the current socio-political events in India,” he said.

Chandradasan spoke about the importance of the play and its relevance today. “Even though the script is filled with lots of humour and music, we wanted it to speak about something important and relevant. Albeit set in a different time and place.” According to him, the play intentionally mocks certain Indian traditions like swayamwara, caste and today’s homophobia through blunt dialogues and references.
‘Puck’, the main character in the play has been adapted from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ along with several scenes from other plays of the bard. Ramanathan’s strong dialogues instantly connect with the Kannada audience.

“The breaking of the fourth wall, especially the scene where an audience member is crowned as the next king, makes the viewers to take note of the current times,” the director said. The collaboration between the director and the actors is evident in certain scenes. The main aim of the play is to tell the audience how love and humanity can transcend boundaries of gender, caste, race and class.
Chandradasan is ardent to script the play in Malayalam, he said, “If things go well, the writing, followed by the workshops and rehearsals will begin by February next year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp