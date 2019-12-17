‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ renders a crucial message

Express News Service

KOCHI: The political climate in India has inspired several writers and artists from across the peninsula to express their take on the issues through their works, A A Chandradasan is one among them. The founder of ‘Lokadharmi’, recently, came out with the video of his third play, ‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ (Puck in Arcadiya) in Kannada as a director. The first video screening of the play was held at ‘Lokadharmi Natakaveedu’ at Vypin.

According to him, the play has been staged eight times in Karnataka. “The play was originally written by Ramanatha S. It was a concept that I too had visualised. However, later on, it evolved into a collaborative endeavour including the writer, director, technicians and actors. Rangayana Mysore, a theatre group from Karnataka has been giving house-full performances, garnering praise from both hardcore theatre lovers as well as newer audiences,” Chandradasan said.

“’Puck In Arcadiya’ celebrates love, lust, diversity and the importance of a democratic system. Inspired by Philip Sidneys, ‘The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia’ and William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘King Lear’, the play is a subtle reminder of the current socio-political events in India,” he said.

Chandradasan spoke about the importance of the play and its relevance today. “Even though the script is filled with lots of humour and music, we wanted it to speak about something important and relevant. Albeit set in a different time and place.” According to him, the play intentionally mocks certain Indian traditions like swayamwara, caste and today’s homophobia through blunt dialogues and references.

‘Puck’, the main character in the play has been adapted from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ along with several scenes from other plays of the bard. Ramanathan’s strong dialogues instantly connect with the Kannada audience.

“The breaking of the fourth wall, especially the scene where an audience member is crowned as the next king, makes the viewers to take note of the current times,” the director said. The collaboration between the director and the actors is evident in certain scenes. The main aim of the play is to tell the audience how love and humanity can transcend boundaries of gender, caste, race and class.

Chandradasan is ardent to script the play in Malayalam, he said, “If things go well, the writing, followed by the workshops and rehearsals will begin by February next year.”