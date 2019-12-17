Caterers stage protest seeking steps to control rising prices

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the All Kerala Caterers Association (AKCA) state and Ernakulam district committees staged a protest at Marine Drive on Monday raising various demands, including to control the sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden inaugurated the protest.



“Inflation has badly hit various sectors, including catering, which were already affected by demonetisation, GST and flood in the past two years. The financial mismanagement at a time when the economy of the country and the state is in crisis has aggravated the issues,” he said.