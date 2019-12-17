By Express News Service

KOCHI: The drawing workshop organised at Thaikoodam Azaadi College by the Transgenders Youth Association was inaugurated by T P Sathyapal, former chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Academy.

“The transgender community has achieved its place in the society after many struggles and hence the camp should be seen as stepping stone for more achievements,” said Sathyapal.

The workshop will be on till Thursday and will give training to selected 20 people.

The meet was presided over by S Satheesh, a member of the Youth Welfare Board. Transgender activist Sheethal Shyam, District Youth Programme officer C T Sabitha, District Youth Coordinator K T Akhil Das spoke at the function.