Green Carnival at Panampilly Nagar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Green Christmas Carnival, organised by River Bourne Centre, Tripunithura, is set to be held at Rotary Bal Bhavan in Panampilly Nagar on December 21 from 10 am to 10 pm. The River Bourne Centre and LMN initiative aim to make this Christmas an eco-friendly event with sustainable modes of waste disposal.

A variety of green products, as well as recycled products crafted from discarded items, will also be on display in more than 30 stalls.

Green Santa’s will reach different parts of the city with the message of Green Christmas from today. A host of programmes, including drawing competition for children, a newspaper fashion show for children, a cake-making workshop where you can learn how to make cakes without using sugar or maida and an open mike will also be a part of the carnival.

A stall for the NGO Goonj will also function on the day where you can donate used clothes.

There will be stalls offering gluten-free cakes to ensure that you celebrate a healthier Christmas.