HC summons secretaries of Kochi Corporation, GCDA

GCDA submitted that the toilet beneath the houseboat bridge did not have water connection and was hence unusable, as Kochi corporation had not provided the building number.

Waste dumped near the walkway at Marine Drive | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pulling up secretaries of the Kochi Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for their failure to adhere to its order of maintaining Marine Drive in good condition, the High Court directed them to appear before it on December 20. The Division Bench was hearing the petition filed by Ranjit G Thampi seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned for not complying with the court order. Senior advocate Jaju Babu submitted the Marine Drive walkway was still in dilapidated condition. 

Pointing out the amicus curiae report that sewage and garbage from residential and commercial buildings along Marine Drive were flowing into the Vembanad lake, Babu sought a directive to prevent the pumping of sewage into the water body. The court noted none of the major suggestions of the amicus curiae had been implemented. It said that the GCDA submission of “will be doing” underscores the fact that its order had not been complied with. It said that the GCDA affidavit does not mention anything the action against the buildings.

GCDA had in its affidavit submitted that police aid post had been provided near the walkway and subsequent action was pending with the police department. It further stated that two CCTV cameras had been installed as suggested by the police and currently most of the lights along the old walkway were CFL. 

GCDA, meanwhile, proposed another toilet block in the Marine Drive area and has applied for building number. The affidavit further stated that GCDA will take action to vacate encroachments.

