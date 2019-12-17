Home Cities Kochi

Here are some alternatives to plastic products

Biomart and Better Kochi Response Group have teamed up to launch bags and containers made from the starch of tapioca, wheat, sugarcane and corn

Published: 17th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the products manufactured by Biomart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state gears up to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, Biomart, a company which makes eco-friendly products, has teamed up with Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) to make the city and people free of plastics.

Made from the starch of tapioca, wheat, sugarcane and corn, the company is expected to launch bio cassava bag, sugarcane cup, bio-paper cup, PLA (Polylactic Acid) bag, PLAcutlery, bio-bagasse box,
bio-PLA bowl, bio-paper bowl, bio-paper straw and bio-PLA straw in January.

“Though plastic ban comes to effect from next month, we haven’t thought of a replacement for plastic products. Biomart has been researching waste management for years and when we tested its products, we found it as the perfect substitute for plastic products. Launching these products will reduce the amount of plastic waste in the city, “ said S Gopakumar, vice-president, BKRG.

Biomart will come up with the cassava bag and oxo bag for carrying dry and wet products. The advantage of cassava bags is that it gets dissolved in water in minutes. Oxo bags can last for years, however once
disposed of, it will break down completely in a span of 6-12 months.

PLA products are transparent and are designed to store hot foods. “The  PLA products can start breaking down in 48 hours and may last up to six months,” said Ravi Krishnan, founder, Biomart.

He added that it is challenging to completely eradicate the use of plastics in the state. “The people in Kochi are very much aware of the hazards of plastic use. However, they are opting for it as they don’t have an alternate option. The government can only impose a ban and penalty. The usage will reduce when people avoid it.”

BKRG and Biomart officials stated that their aim is to make Kochi completely free from plastics in the next 4-5 years. “People will surely buy if we give them quality products. . We will plan a production unit in Kerala based on the availability of raw materials,” said Ravi Krishnan.

