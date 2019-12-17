Home Cities Kochi

Indulge in lute

Sitarist Rohan Dasgupta, tablist Arunava Mukherjee and lute artist Emilio Bezzi presented an unforgettable musical medley at Kerala Museum

Published: 17th December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Arunava Mukherjee, Emilio Bezzi, and Rohan Dasgupta

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: The dais at Kerala Museum resembled a typical Indian music concert venue. On its left, was Arunava Mukerjee, playing the tabla. On the right end was Rohan Dasgupta on sitar. In the middle was Emilio Bezzi, a brown-haired Italian artist playing an instrument that stood out from the ensemble—a modernised version of the 500-year-old plucked string instrument—the lute. The trio was performing at ‘Beyond Kochi Sounds’, a music programme that brings together sounds from across geographical borders and genres, according to museum director Aditi Zacharias.

He played dance numbers ‘Saltarello’ and ‘Piva’, accompanied by Rohan and Arunava. These songs were composed by Joan Ambrosio Dalza in 1508. Later, Rohan takes the lead and plays an original composition based on the raga Parameshwari, as a tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar—the genius who put sitar in the international spotlight.

The collaboration between Rohan, Arunava and Emilio happened by accident. In February 2018, Rohan met Emilio at the Italian Institute of Culture in Delhi. To celebrate the 70-year-old relationship between Italy and India, an exhibition of Italian painter Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino’s (Raphael) was also held. “Somebody said it would be nice to have some renaissance music,” said Emilio.  

As Emilio was thinking about it, the Institute’s director Andrea Baldi suggested a collaboration with Rohan. When the exhibition moved to Kolkata, Emilio met Rohan at a guest house and they performed together.

“There was an immediate connection,” says Emilio. “We felt we could create something new. There is something common with Indian classical and European renaissance music. Both are based on modality and both our instruments are string-based.”

“If I decide to play Hemavati or Madhuvanthi raga, Emilio finds an equivalent sound. We come from different schools of thought, but Emilio can improvise on the same scale. So we could meet at the middle,” says Rohan.   

Emilio’s affinity to Indian music was an added advantage. Thanks to his father, a jazz musician, he came across the records of Pandit Ravi Shankar when he was a teenager. “I have listened to them hundreds of times. In 1996 I attended his concert at the Barbican Centre in London. It was one of the best shows I have attended,” he adds.   

The first collaboration between Emilio and Rohan took place in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia in December 2018. According to Rohan, the collaboration was received well by the audience.
It was after this concert that Emilio and Rohan felt that they were missing something. “We needed a body to the music, and felt the need to bring in percussion. Since Emilio preferred the sound of the tabla, we decided to get Arunava on board,” says Rohan.

The duo admits to being traditionalists who don’t make sounds outside their classical repertoire. When asked whether the collaboration has changed them, Rohan says, “When you step out of your school of thought, it gives a wider vision, and you grow as a musician”, as Emilio and Arunava nod in agreement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp