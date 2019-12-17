Kalliyath Group launches new initiatives to mark 90th anniversary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalliyath Group, a leading name in the steel industry, is marking its 90th anniversary by launching new initiatives and missions. Established in 1929, the company has undertaken various initiatives, including expansion and advancement of its factory. The company also plans to launch novel products in the coming years to mark its commitment towards customers. The production capacity of the company’s plant in Palakkad was recently expanded, increasing the per pass production capacity from 40 tonnes to 200 tonnes. The company’s factory has South India’s first fully automated furnace that enables controlled pollution, energy reuse, low energy consumption, and controlled firing. It has also launched a project for start-ups, under which one best business idea will be chosen and promotedfor the next 10 years.

“The ideas will be selected by an internal team consisting of company management. Kalliyath Group will provide fostering support to the selected business idea,” said Dirsha Muhammed Kalliyath, executive director, Kalliyath Group.