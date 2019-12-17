Home Cities Kochi

KMRL begins widening of Seaport-Airport Road

The total of 2.5 km is being converted into four-lane. According to KMRL spokesperson, the work began two weeks back and is in full swing.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Seaport-Airport Road Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has commenced the widening of Seaport-Airport Road from Kakkanad Collectorate Junction to Infopark Expressway Entrance, as part of Phase II of Kochi Metro expansion.

The total of 2.5 km is being converted into four-lane. According to KMRL spokesperson, the work began two weeks back and is in full swing.

“There was a row over who should be responsible for the widening work. The government finally gave the project to KMRL, and we are taking it up as preparatory work for Phase II implementation,” he said.

The government had initially allocated a budget of Rs 189 crore for the Phase II preparatory work. However, the widening of the 2.5-kilometre stretch on Seaport-Airport Road was not part of this initial proposal, as Roads and Bridges Development Corporation—Kerala (RBDC-K) was in the process of widening the road from Kalamassery to Irumpanam.

Then, Kochi Metro Rail Limited filed a proposal implying the need to start the widening work to initiate Phase II, and was given the go-ahead by the government.

The Kochi Metro’s Phase II work is scheduled to begin as soon as central government sanction comes.
The state government has already given administrative sanction for a revised Detailed Project Report. The revised estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,957 crore. The second phase will cover a total length of 11.17 km along 11 stations, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, InfoPark I and InfoPark II.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro KMRL
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp