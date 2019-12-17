KMRL begins widening of Seaport-Airport Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has commenced the widening of Seaport-Airport Road from Kakkanad Collectorate Junction to Infopark Expressway Entrance, as part of Phase II of Kochi Metro expansion.

The total of 2.5 km is being converted into four-lane. According to KMRL spokesperson, the work began two weeks back and is in full swing.

“There was a row over who should be responsible for the widening work. The government finally gave the project to KMRL, and we are taking it up as preparatory work for Phase II implementation,” he said.



The government had initially allocated a budget of Rs 189 crore for the Phase II preparatory work. However, the widening of the 2.5-kilometre stretch on Seaport-Airport Road was not part of this initial proposal, as Roads and Bridges Development Corporation—Kerala (RBDC-K) was in the process of widening the road from Kalamassery to Irumpanam.

Then, Kochi Metro Rail Limited filed a proposal implying the need to start the widening work to initiate Phase II, and was given the go-ahead by the government.

The Kochi Metro’s Phase II work is scheduled to begin as soon as central government sanction comes.

The state government has already given administrative sanction for a revised Detailed Project Report. The revised estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,957 crore. The second phase will cover a total length of 11.17 km along 11 stations, including Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, InfoPark I and InfoPark II.