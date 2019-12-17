Of starry nights and potato eaters

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most prominent names in the list of artists who are celebrated after their death. What was he thinking as the cold arms of mortality embraced him? How did he respond? If they were to indulge in a conversation on life and death, what would that be like? An eight-minute short film named ‘Death Offers Life’ directed by Saheer Abbas deals with these scenarios.

According to Saheer, Van Gogh, who made around 2,000 sketches and 900 paintings, was born in the Netherlands but died in France. “The movie is based on the book by Madhu N R, who also wrote the script for this film. The story narrates the days from Van Gogh’s life as he was facing death,” said the director.
The movie has been shot after extensive research, not just into the life of Van Gogh, but also the architecture, infrastructure and clothing during his period. “Every detail of the film is different. The entire film has been shot in candlelight to get the mood of dingy, low-lit homes from the medieval period,” said Saheer.

The scene begins with a man dressed in white shooting Van Gogh. The director tries to explain the circumstances that cornered Van Gogh towards a suicide. “He was a desperate soul who was slightly unhinged due to all the discouragement he had to face as an artist. During his lifetime, Van Gogh was a failed artist. He could only sell one painting,” said the director.

However, after his death, Van Gogh’s paintings began to sell like hot cakes. Some of them sold for prices as high as `500 crore.“Death gives Van Gogh two choices. First, to take his paintings to the afterlife and be reborn as a painter, and second, to leave his artwork and be reborn as a common man. Van Gogh chooses the latter,” said Saheer.The short film was screened at Westford Institute of Film Technology (WIFT) on Monday.

