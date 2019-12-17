Residents to restart protest tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the enforcement of CrPC Section 144 at Vypeen and the demolition of protest area by the police, residents living near the proposed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOCL) LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvype have announced to restart their protests on Wednesday.

“We will begin our protest in front of the Elamkunnapuzha panchayat and take out a protest march to the IOC office. Until they withdraw the prohibitory order and deliver on their promises, we will not stop our fight against the injustice meted out to us,” said M B Jayagosh, chairman, LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti.

They alleged IOCL had ignored its previous assurances. “IOCL had earlier promised to provide us the risk analysis report of the project in four days. They gave the report to the collector lying that during a gas outbreak, the effects will be limited to 115m. We have learnt that at least 52 sqkm of area will be affected,” alleged samiti convenor K S Murali. “The district magistrate reported that there was no point in discussing the issue further. Our issues are yet to be addressed,” he said.