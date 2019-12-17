Home Cities Kochi

St Teresa’s College bags national energy conservation award

The college has succeeded in reducing its power consumption considerably after setting up solar panels on the campus

St Teresa’s representative receiving the award from R K Singh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Sister Vinitha, director of the college, along with Sajimol Augustine, principal, and Kala M S, HOD, Department of Physics, received the award from R K Singh, the Minister of State for power at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The college, which recently received the NAAC accreditation of A++, also won two awards of state government for energy conservation and for renewable energy in 2018. “We are closely associated with Kerala Energy Management Centre to carry out various initiatives under its Urja Kiran programme since 2015. This comprises awareness programmes for the public and students on energy conservation and efficient use of energy devices,” said Sajimol Augustine. St Teresa’s College has succeeded in reducing its power consumption considerably after setting up solar panels on the campus.  

All these energy conservation initiatives such as imparting training to manufacture LED bulbs, formation of a startup for making ornamental designs of LED bulbs and others are spearheaded by I-Connect (Initiative for Conservation of Nature & Energy coordinated by Teresians) under the Department of Physics, said Kala.

