Home Cities Kochi

This IT company aims to scale new heights

The increase in workforce in Thiruvananthapuram is part of the company’s global expansion.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Quest Global, the aero engines, aerospace, defence, hi-tech, medical devices, power and transportation verticals engineering company, is expanding services and tripling its workforce from the existing 2,000 in the capital city. Shrikant Naik, the global delivery head, QuEST and S Narayanan, vice-president and centre head, shares the company’s road map for the next five years.

“Any time you fly, QuEST has something to do with that. Anytime you go to a hospital and get acquainted with medical equipment including the MRI machine, QuEST has got something to do with that.
Started by two Indian engineers who studied in the US, QuEST has expanded to software, product and digital engineering across 15 countries,” says Shrikant.

The increase in workforce in Thiruvananthapuram is part of the company’s global expansion. “The current global workforce of QuEST amounts to 13,000. We are planning to expand it to 45,000 in another five years,” he adds.As part of its annual expansion, the organisation acquires or merges with at least two other organisation globally.

“The acquisition of  Thiruvananthapuram-based NeST Software in 2014 was a part of such initiative,” said Shrikant.“Medical, automotive, hi-tech and power are the verticals supported majorly from Thiruvanathapuram. Thus the expansion in the capital city is the expansion of all the four verticals,” said Narayanan.

Citing the need for integrating mechanical and digital worlds, Shrikant says, “Though the industries are aware of the digital world including IoT, AR, VR and digital manufacturing, many companies are unaware of how and where to apply the same. That is where QuEST comes. We understand the industrial world and the digital world. We make beautiful things out of the combination of the mechanical and digital worlds.”
QuEST plans on strengthening the relationship with their existing customer base. “The current proportion of women workforce in Thiruvanathapuram is 42 per cent, while the global per cent is only 20 per cent. Thus the placement in women-only colleges aims to encourage more women to the sector,” said Shrikant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp