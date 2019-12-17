This IT company aims to scale new heights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Quest Global, the aero engines, aerospace, defence, hi-tech, medical devices, power and transportation verticals engineering company, is expanding services and tripling its workforce from the existing 2,000 in the capital city. Shrikant Naik, the global delivery head, QuEST and S Narayanan, vice-president and centre head, shares the company’s road map for the next five years.

“Any time you fly, QuEST has something to do with that. Anytime you go to a hospital and get acquainted with medical equipment including the MRI machine, QuEST has got something to do with that.

Started by two Indian engineers who studied in the US, QuEST has expanded to software, product and digital engineering across 15 countries,” says Shrikant.

The increase in workforce in Thiruvananthapuram is part of the company’s global expansion. “The current global workforce of QuEST amounts to 13,000. We are planning to expand it to 45,000 in another five years,” he adds.As part of its annual expansion, the organisation acquires or merges with at least two other organisation globally.

“The acquisition of Thiruvananthapuram-based NeST Software in 2014 was a part of such initiative,” said Shrikant.“Medical, automotive, hi-tech and power are the verticals supported majorly from Thiruvanathapuram. Thus the expansion in the capital city is the expansion of all the four verticals,” said Narayanan.

Citing the need for integrating mechanical and digital worlds, Shrikant says, “Though the industries are aware of the digital world including IoT, AR, VR and digital manufacturing, many companies are unaware of how and where to apply the same. That is where QuEST comes. We understand the industrial world and the digital world. We make beautiful things out of the combination of the mechanical and digital worlds.”

QuEST plans on strengthening the relationship with their existing customer base. “The current proportion of women workforce in Thiruvanathapuram is 42 per cent, while the global per cent is only 20 per cent. Thus the placement in women-only colleges aims to encourage more women to the sector,” said Shrikant.