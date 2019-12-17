Home Cities Kochi

Understaffed and overworked 

Staff shortage is affecting  woman police officers in the city

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: As acts of atrocities against women come to light, the topic of women’s safety gains traction once again. While the government brings out various initiatives to make public places safer - most of them implemented through the police department - the focus shifts to woman police personnel.

As per sources, women police officers makeup just 10 per cent of the workforce in Ernakulam, and they are dealing with a lot of pressure.

With the number of cases that mandate the presence of a woman police officers increasing, they are forced to deal with cases against or involving women, court duties for POCSO and rape cases besides doing rounds of the city as part of the pink police.

Since there is no standardisation on the number of female officers per station - in areas where the number of cases is more, more number of women personnel are deployed - those on duty burn the candle at both ends, by working even on their day off and compromising on their family life.

The city has around 280 women in the force, including four sub-inspectors. The number of woman constables in stations can range from two to 10. The Vanitha Police station in the city, run completely by woman personnel, has one SI and 23 women constables.

The Vanitha cell at Tripunithura has one SI and five women police officers. The four teams of Pink Patrol, that patrol the city from 8 am to 8 pm, are staffed by officers from various stations in the city. “Incidence of officers falling ill due to work pressure is common. The Pink Patrol requires two officers per vehicle to drive the vehicle, but staff shortage often results in an officer driving around for the whole day,
affecting their health,” says a female officer.

The women in the workforce say they work even on their off days when an emergency arises at the workplace.“Since the female officers are less, when the situation arises we have to keep aside our matters and be at work, irrespective of whether it is our day off. The situation is the same during festival holidays too,” says another official.  

Several people-centric projects are implemented by the Police Department without taking into account the strength of the workforce. Such projects take the staff away from the office causing more shortage.

“As the involvement of female staff increases in POCSO and other cases like rape, their number falls short of meeting the demand. There are vacancies at stations. As many as 45 women constables from KAP first battalion are working in the city stations on a working arrangement now,” said G Poonghuzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police(L&O and Traffic).

Numbers
The city has around 280 women in the force, including four sub-inspectors. The number of woman constables in stations can range from two to 10.

The Vanitha Police station in the city, run completely by woman personnel, has one SI and 23 woman constables

Comments

