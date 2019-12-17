Home Cities Kochi

Varapuzha custodial death: Four police officers charged with murder

A V George, then Rural SP who constituted Rural Tiger Force, omitted from chargesheet

Published: 17th December 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the custodial death of 29-year-old Sreejith S R at Varapuzha in April 2018, filed a 1,000-page chargesheet before the North Paravoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, invoking murder charges against four police officers, including then Varapuzha SI Deepak G S, on Monday. 

DIG A V George, then Rural SP who constituted the Rural Tiger Force (RTF) and picked up the victim from his house, however, was omitted from the chargesheet, though the SIT had found that the formation of the RTF was illegal. Interestingly, George was named only the 98th witness in the chargesheet.

Of the nine officers accused in the chargesheet, Santhosh Kumar P P, Jithin Raj, Sumesh M S, civil police officers and members of RTF, and former SI G S Deepak, first to fourth accused respectively, were slapped with Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Former North Paravoor CI Crispin Sam,  ASIs Jayanandan and Santosh Baby, and civil police officers Sunil Kumar and Sreeraj are the other accused.

Besides George, 173 other persons, including police officers, were named as witnesses. The prosecution also submitted 124 documents and 63 material objects before the court. The SIT was headed by IG S Sreejith. The Crime Branch had found that the constitution of RTF was illegal. The arrest of Sreejith was later proved to be a case of mistaken identity. However, the investigation team omitted George’s name from the list of accused persons claiming there was no evidence to prove his direct involvement in the incident.

Sreejith was taken into custody from his house by accused Santhosh Kumar P P, Jithin Raj and Sumesh M S at around 10pm on April 6, 2018. While Sreejith was being escorted to the police jeep, the officers were alleged to have fisted and kicked him, injuring his abdomen in the process. Later, SI Deepak, who was on leave, was summoned and is also alleged to have assaulted him inside the cell, aggravating the injuries already sustained.The cause of death was blunt trauma to the stomach and its subsequent complications - peritonitis, jejunal perforations, septicemia and a multiple organ failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp