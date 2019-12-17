Xmas-New Year fest to begin on December 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will organise a 10-day festival in the city from December 24 to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The festival, ‘Sangamam-The Cochin Carnival’, will be held at Marine Drive ground. A statement from DTPC said food and cultural expos will be conducted as part of Sangamam, which aims at attracting both tourists and residents.

“Pavilions at the exhibition will be themed on the state’s forests. A pet show will be organised while stalls of various government departments and trade bodies will be put up at the venue,” the statement said.The main attraction of Sangamam will be the food fest, in which food products from across the country will be available. Kudumbashree units and hotels and restaurants from across the state will also take part.