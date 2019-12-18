Home Cities Kochi

College students organise Xmas sale for charity

The sale organised by the students is held annually.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The stalls set up by students of ASADI at the Christmas sale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation organised a Christmas sale called EIRA 2k19 on December 16 and 17 at Panampally Nagar and Avenue Centre Square Park, respectively. The items for sale included handmade products like greeting cards from upcycled paper, homemade cookies and cakes, Christmas hangings, miniatures, candle stands, and crib structures made by the students at affordable price.

“All the materials used for the products are recycled. We aim to convey the message ‘wealth out of waste’. The full profit from this sale will be given to BUDS Rehabilitation Centres , Holy Cross Senior Citizens Home & Hostel and Bodhananda Sruti Seva Trust in Vyttila, for the educational aids provided by them. We have also decided to celebrate this New Year with residents of rehabilitation centres, and giving them food and gifts,” says college union chairman, Yahkoob P M.

The sale organised by the students is held annually. “Last year, we had a profit of around `11,000 This was donated for the education of 20 students under Lok Seva Trust. I believe people should help each other. It is a million-dollar feeling,” says the college vice-chairman Anita Paul.

