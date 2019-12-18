How Govt mismanagement led to Maradu mess

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If one were to ask environmental experts and residents who are getting directly or indirectly affected by the demolition of the controversial Maradu highrises about who they would hold responsible for the entire mess, they would, in all likelihood, point their fingers at the state government.According to them, instead of presenting the case properly in the Supreme Court and arguing that the demolition of the apartment complexes could cause lasting damage to the environment and nearby residents, the government meekly surrendered its arguments before the court.

They said though the apex court had ordered demolition of buildings in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the respective state governments are yet to implement the order.Now, in the case of carrying out the demolition and providing compensation to the residents and insurance coverage to those living nearby, mismanagement by the government was evident, they said.

The entire issue began when Vigilance officials arrested Mohammed Ashraf, former secretary of then Maradu grama panchayat, in a corruption case in 2006 and seized over 40 documents related to building permission approved by him and his predecessors. Of them, four were related to the Maradu highrises. The team submitted a detailed report of CRZ norms violation to the then V S Achuthanandan-led state government which later asked the civic body to stall the approvals given to the controversial projects.

“The builders moved the High Court and obtained a stay on the government’s decision. Then, for over three years, the civic body remained a mute spectator and allowed the builders to construct the apartment complexes. When the HC took up the issue again and criticised the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), the authority went to the Supreme Court to rectify its errors. And thus began the mess,” said Antony Ashanparambil, a Maradu municipality councillor who has witnessed the developments in the area for more than past one decade.

He said instead of remaining silent while two agencies locked horns with each other over the issue in the court, the government could have played a more proactive role in solving the problem.

Environmental impact

The assessment by IIT-Madras has said the demolition would have the same environmental impact as the removal of 1 sq km of mangrove. The development of cracks in six more nearby houses on Tuesday and complaints of dust pollution by residents have raised questions about the demolition’s impact on the environment. “None is checking the ecological damage it will cause. A solution would be to fine and jail the builders. Why should residents and the environment suffer,” said Jacob Mathew Manalil, an advocate involved with environment-related issues.

Bureaucratic dilemma

Ever since the top court announced its verdict, officials involved have been in dilemma. Several technical decisions were constantly changed with time, allege residents. “The officials have lost their credibility. Be it ensuring the safety of neighbouring homes, providing financial support to nearby residents or the continuous changes in insurance coverage, it is clear that all the officials involved in the issue are clueless on the matter,” said Shaji K R, who has been spearheading the protests by nearby residents.

Then there is the matter of money

The expenses involved in demolishing the buildings — right from paying D25 lakh in compensation to each of the evicted family, paying the firms to conduct the demolition to removing the debris and providing insurance coverage to nearby residents – has put a huge burden on the state exchequer. “One can argue that all the expenses will be borne by the builders. However, no one can justify the expenses incurred by the state and other stakeholders for executing the process. It is a criminal waste of natural resources. The entire construction sector is being affected,” said S M Raghuchandran Nair, ex-general secretary, Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India)