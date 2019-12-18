IOC sets aside Rs 2 crore for slew of CSR initiatives at Puthuvype

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to appease the protesters who have been agitating against the LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvype, stalling the works for three years, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has announced a slew of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in the locality.

“We are planning to provide primary healthcare facilities, infrastructure for education, clean drinking water, sanitation, better road connectivity and efficient drainage system in Vypeen and Elankunnappuzha panchayats,” said chief general manager V C Asokan. The IOC had installed reverse osmosis plants at three schools in Elankunnappuzha panchayat to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to students recently. The plants were inaugurated by the district collector, a month ago.

“We have set aside `2 crore for CSR activities. We will hold discussions with local bodies and funds will be made available as per requirement. The road leading to the terminal, which was developed at an expense of `15 crore, is being used by the local populace,” said an official.

Meanwhile, work resumed at the IOC Puthuvype plant with police protection on Monday.