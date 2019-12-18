Home Cities Kochi

IOC sets aside Rs 2 crore for slew of CSR initiatives at Puthuvype

Meanwhile, work resumed at the IOC Puthuvype plant with police protection on Monday.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to appease the protesters who have been agitating against the LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvype, stalling the works for three years, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has announced a slew of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in the locality.

“We are planning to provide primary healthcare facilities, infrastructure for education, clean drinking water, sanitation, better road connectivity and efficient drainage system in Vypeen and Elankunnappuzha panchayats,” said chief general manager V C Asokan. The IOC had installed reverse osmosis plants at three schools in Elankunnappuzha panchayat to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to students recently. The plants were inaugurated by the district collector, a month ago.

“We have set aside `2 crore for CSR activities. We will hold discussions with local bodies and funds will be made available as per requirement. The road leading to the terminal, which was developed at an expense of `15 crore, is being used by the local populace,” said an official.

Meanwhile, work resumed at the IOC Puthuvype plant with police protection on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp