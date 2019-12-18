‘Kerala yet to tap full potential of agri products’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government is focusing on converting raw materials into value-added products to ensure better income for farmers and other stakeholders, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Kerala Food Summit 2019 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).He said despite producing a variety of agricultural products, the state was not exploiting their full potential.

“Production of some unique agricultural products here opens up a lot of possibilities for Kerala in the world market. We should process and market the products well,” he said, adding that farmers of the state were ready to follow standards of Europe and America for improving product quality and market potential.

He urged farmers and industries to work together for the development of the agriculture sector.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli said the Centre plans to make the farmers self-sufficient by 2022.

Clean Street Food Hubs

Paul Thomas, chairman, CII Kerala State Council and MD, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said CII is planning to implement ‘Clean Street Food Hubs’ in association with Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence on Alappuzha, Shangumugham and Fort Kochi beaches.“Food hubs will be set up in other districts based on the success of these three,” he said.

VAIGA from January 4 to 7

VAIGA (Value-addition for income generation in agriculture), a programme which emphasises on improving income of farmers, will be held from January 4 to 7, 2020, in Thrissur. “This year, VAIGA will focus on how to ensure sustainable development through agripreneurship,” said Sunil Kumar.