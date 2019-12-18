Home Cities Kochi

Kudumbashree builds homes and success stories

Kudumbashree builds homes and success stories

Published: 18th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree construction workers on site

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Iwant a sit-out too for my house. And I’m positive that I will be calling Kudumbashree again for the same. They constructed my house last year. As a beneficiary, these women construction workers explained every part of their work in a scientific, but easy manner. The thing with employing them is that they’re very accurate and careful,” says Bindu K V, who is a Kudumbashree worker herself. Bindu’s house in Arayankavu, Ernakulam, was built by Kudumbashree Constructions, an all-women group, in 2018 at a cost of `4 lakh.

Bindu is one among the many beneficiaries who trusted Kudumbashree when the empowerment programme decided to pave a different path in 2013 by entering the construction industry, primarily a man’s world with just two construction units in the district. Six years down the lane, they’ve built 24 units in the district and 279 in the state.

Ernakulam has seen the construction of more than 30 houses under various schemes such as LIFE and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana). And now, the group looks forward to receiving government accreditation, which will help them secure more contracts under the guidance of the respective panchayat.

“There’s a lot of encouragement and support in the field, unlike what one might assume. I’m trained in cement-mixing and I’ve been to several places for work. Primarily, you’re guaranteed income and you fall under the category of a skilled worker,” says Leela Antony, a Kudumbashree construction worker.

Beena Paul, who heads the first construction team in the district, says that it is indeed difficult to find similar training elsewhere. “Usually, one learns by observing the mason. Here, we have close to 53 days of training wherein women are taught how to measure, the mixing ratio and so on. After our team built a few houses for tribals in the district in 2014, the success of the same model was replicated in the other districts. Currently, we’re involved in the construction of six houses in Paravur under HUDCO,” she says.

However, it wasn’t easy for everyone. Vinaya Joy, a civil engineer, who heads another construction unit in Ernakulam, talks about instances where the workers were demotivated by the beneficiaries themselves. “We were told that the building walls would collapse if an all-women team carried out the construction. It took a while to motivate the team but they’re on track now. We constructed our first house in Kumabalangi last year. And the construction of six houses in Paravur is underway,” she says.

“The plan is to make them micro-contractors in future. Women were always helpers in the sector. Now, they’ve become skilled labourers and brough under MGNREGA, which guarantees fixed wages.. But to get more work, we need the support of the local-self government, which in turn requires a GO (government order). So currently, we’re pushing for the same,” says Nishanth G S, state assistant program manager. Upon receiving accreditation and more work, district all-women construction units could be combined into a state unit. “The plan is to empower women. Make them in-charge of bigger projects,” Nishanth adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp