People Leaders forum conducts HR meet

People Leaders Kerala Forum brought together nearly 100 top HR Talents for their third annual meet which was held at Hotel Olive Downtown on December 14, Saturday.

District collector S Suhas inaugurating the 3rd annual meet of People Leaders - Kerala Form by lighting the lamp

KOCHI:  People Leaders Kerala Forum brought together nearly 100 top HR Talents for their third annual meet which was held at Hotel Olive Downtown on December 14, Saturday. S Suhas IAS, district collector, Kochouseph Chittilappilly, chairman of V Guard Group of Industries, and Manu Melwin Joy, assistant professor at Cusat, were present at the event.  People Leaders Kerala Forum is a non-profit voluntary confluence formed in 2016 with the purpose of empowering HR professionals.

A technology session was handled by  Manu Melvin Joy on the topic ‘Gamification for Employee Engagement’. It employs the digital environment to help employees reach certain goals and objectives. It has nuances and applications from neuroscience, which is a strategic core area of HR.  

Nelson Alappatt, founder and general convener of the summi, said People Leaders Kerala Forum has ambitious plans to organise regular coffee mug sessions, networking and professional meetings where experts and specialists can share best practices, organise training, awareness and competency building for the members. They can also exploit digitalTechnology through webinars, virtual meetings, discussions, debates, conferences, seminars, clinical workshops, and study missions.

