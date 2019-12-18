Students to make, sell Christmas stars for setting up libraries in adivasi villages

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to setting a good example, children sometimes surpass their elders. A group of students of Al Ameen College, Aluva, is an example.They launched an initiative, ‘Oorinnoru library’, to help tribals living in ‘oorus’ (Adivasi villages) realise their dream of gaining knowledge. Under the project, they donated over 1,000 books and shelves to two villages at Kuttampuzha.

Now, the students are planning to associate with tribal craftsmen to learn their craft and help the tribal villages out by making and selling the products. And what better product to make in the Christmas season than stars.

“We thought that making stars using bamboo and hemp will send across a message and be marketable. The money generated will be used to buy more books and shelves to set up libraries in eight remaining oorus,” said Abdul Salam, assistant professor at the college.

The entire idea germinated during one of the visits the students made to the tribal village, said Salam.

“They came across men making products using bamboo and other materials sourced from forests. So, the students, under the aegis of the Community Extension Cell of the college, thought of bringing some of the craftsmen to the institution and get them to teach their craft,” said Salam.

“We invited two men from the ooru. They are now teaching the students how to make stars. This will allow the students to gain a skill and help the tribals with their educational needs,” said Salam. He said the libraries will be set up at the community centres in the villages. Kudumbashree workers will also be roped in, said Salam. “The students will impart their knowledge of the craft to Kudumbashree units. So, many people will benefit through the initiative,” he said.

He clarified that they were not using the tribal residents. “We are giving remuneration to the two trainers. The only thing we are taking from them is their knowledge of the art,” he said.