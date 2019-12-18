Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen’s never-ending water woes

Launched seven years ago at Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam, the water tank project funded 
by the Goshree Islands Development Authority is far from completion 

Published: 18th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The under construction water tank at Murikkumpadam in Vypeen  A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Life is tough for the people of Vypeen when it comes to sourcing drinking water. The island has a unique ecosystem–freshwater from the rivers meet the seawater from the Arabian Sea which is connected to the Vembanad Lake. However, when it comes to drinking water, the people of the island today have to depend on tankers and the rarely functioning public taps. To solve the drinking water problem, a water tank project funded by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) was launched seven years ago at Njarakkal and Murikkumpadam.

“However, the only thing that exists on the land, acquired from the residents, is an exoskeleton of the water tank,” said Paul J Mampilly, chairman, Gosree Human Rights Protection Council. According to him, two water tanks were to be built. “One was in Njarakkal, which would have solved the drinking water problem of Nayarambalam and Njarakkal panchayats, and the other was to come up at Murikkumpadam,” he said.

“But, the construction work of both the tanks stopped two years ago,” he said. GIDA had allotted funds to the tune of `10 crore for both the projects, he added. “Of the amount, around `6 crore was allocated for the project at Njarakkal and `4 was earmarked for the one at Murikumpadam,” he said. Even though out of `6 crore already, `5crore has been spent, the water tank at Njarakkal is far from getting completed, added Mampilly.

According to him, only one more level needs to be constructed for the project to be completed. “Once the final level is constructed all that remains is the tank, which itself shouldn’t take much time,” he said. In the case of the project at Murikumpadam, much more needs to be done, he said. According to him, seven-and-a-half years have passed.

“The project was introduced during the first tenure of S Sarma as the MLA. He is into his second tenure and still the project remains incomplete. Recently, the MLA had assured that the project will be restarted and a new contractor will be appointed. That was in August. Now it is December and the work is yet to begin,” said Mampilly.

According to him, the council has launched various agitations and sent representations to GIDA and also the KWA. “Whenever we agitate or send in a representation, the authorities wake up from their slumber and get the contractors to restart the work. But that would last only for a few weeks. The situation then goes back to square one,” said Mampilly. This is a violation of basic human rights, he added.

“Authorities turn a blind eye to the problems faced by the residents of Vypeen. Now with the district administration even finding the water sourced from abandoned quarries not fit for consumption, we don’t know what will happen in summer,” he said. The council members are planning to hold an agitation on Wednesday in front of the KWA office which will see the breaking empty earthen pots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp