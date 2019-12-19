Home Cities Kochi

A ride to spread awareness on helmet

Despite the government making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as per MV Act section 194D, several of them continue to flout the rule.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the government making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as per MV Act section 194D, several of them continue to flout the rule. To spread awareness about helmet safety and the dangers associated with not wearing one, Team Helmet Cochin in association  with the Indian Epilepsy Association Kochi and Bengaluru chapters, will organise a ride from Kochi to Bengaluru on Friday at 7 am. Actor Suresh Gopi will flag off the team, comprising 10 to 15 riders from Calgary Auto Detail Hub, Aroor.

“The programme focuses on long-term results. Pillion riders without helmets may suffer brain damage during accidents which results in seizures. Chances for the occurrence of epilepsy are also high. The ride will spread awareness on the same,” said Dr K P Vinayan, head of Paediatric Neurology, Amrita Advanced Center for Epilepsy at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and the secretary of the association.
The team will cover places such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur. Pamphlets on helmet safety printed in English, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada will be distributed.
Team Helmet will take a different route on the return leg of the journey so to cover more places to spread the message. They will return to Kochi on December 22. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp