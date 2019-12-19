Home Cities Kochi

Bamboo Wonder

The Library-cum-Research Centre of Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies is a beacon of sustainable architecture

Published: 19th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Library cum Research Centre of Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies at Vilappilsala Express

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Towering at four stories high, the Library-cum-Research Centre of Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies (LBC) at Vilappilsala is a beacon of sustainable architecture. Oozing an other- worldy charm, it blends with all of nature’s elements.

Years ago, the foundation for the structure was laid by legendary architect Laurie Baker himself. However, the construction began only recently and the structure stands as an ode to the vision of Bake – a sustainable architectural model which uses bamboo as the central predominant construction material.
“The base was already built by Baker. So we decided not to disturb it and superimposed our idea on Baker’s building. The  structure has been constructed such a way that it least distrubs the site,” says Padmakumar R D, architect, Centre for Science and Technology for Rural Development (COSTFORD).
 The structure has been built by COSTFORD using the MP fund of T N Seema.

With a total area of 2200 sq ft, the four-storyed building serves as a library and documentation centre. Bamboo has been used for the facade, roofing, walls and also in the seating area of the building. Most of the rooms have bay windows, crafted out of bamboo. Treated bamboo has been used for construction. Apart from the library and documentation area, the building also has two rooms.

The building is a reinforced concrete-framed structure, which incorporates eco-friendly elements such as mud, coir and bamboo. The building adheres to the 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle. The doors and windows in the building have been reused from abandoned construction sites. The use of discarded glass bottles and glass waste in the building’s decor adds to its uniqueness.

The walls are made from a mix using mud and coir, while bricks are also used sparingly. The roofing above the staircase area of the building uses filler slab made of coconut shells , another attempt at reusing refuse.

The flooring has been done using red oxide. “Bamboo is an exceptional construction material. It grows fast and is a resource which will be available in plenty. Bamboo as a construction material is sustainable considering the ecological, economic and social aspect,”adds Padmakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp