Broadway in a lean alley

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Roadway is indisputably one of the oldest markets in the city. The items sold here are affordable and almost everything under the sun is available at the seemingly countless shops that dot the shopping alley. However, instead of things getting better with age, the market is plagued by chaos, thanks to the continuously narrowing roads, unauthorised parking, waterlogging and encroachment of footpath by street vendors. The issues have made people opt for other shopping destinations in the city.

Over the years, different agencies made promises to revamp the Broadway market, but many of them have not materialised. The latest was from Cochin Smart Mission Ltd, which, in 2018, proposed a plan to implement the Smart City project to remodel Broadway. The works included restructuring the market’s narrow stretches and addressing several other issues. The project is yet to fully take off though. Meanwhile, the market’s condition continues to worsen.

Due to the narrowness of the road, traffic congestion

is a daily affair at the shopping alley

Roads getting narrower

The narrow roads at Broadway have always made moving around a difficult task for visitors and vendors alike. The roads are designed in a way that enables smooth one-way commute. However, vendors and visitors said the unauthorised parking on the already narrow roads had made navigation a nightmare for them. “Most of the vehicles parked here belong to people who work outside the market. They park their vehicles here by 9am and remove them only in the evening. The vehicles invade half of the road which leads to traffic congestion. Even walking is a difficult task here,” said G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

He said the road inside the market was a ‘no-parking’ area.

“Setting up a parking area outside the market is the only way to prevent unauthorised parking here. CSML’s plan was to revamp the road exclusively for pedestrian use. What we want is to prohibit parking inside the market. Movement of vehicles should not be restricted so that people can be dropped off for shopping and picked up after they are done. Preventing unauthorised parking will ensure smooth traffic movement and pedestrians will be able to move freely,” said Karthikeyan.

KMCC former secretary P S Paul said they had discussed with KTDC (Kerala Tourism Development Corporation) the possibility of starting a multi-level parking facility in the KTDC building on Shanmugham Road for visitors to park their vehicles there. “However, no further discussions took place on the suggestion,” he said.The inadequate walking space also has resulted in many accidents involving pedestrians taking place at the market, said shopkeepers.

Vendors or invaders?

The increase in the number of vendors setting up makeshift shops on the footpath is another problem that is plaguing Broadway. Though the Kochi Corporation had evicted the roadside vendors and cleared encroachments on Broadway after a major fire broke out at the Cloth Bazaar in 2018, the roadside vendors returned soon.

“They have good political connections, which is why they returned after the eviction drive. Their number is increasing with each passing day. While we have nothing against them, the roadside vendors are creating troubles for commuters and other vendors by invading the footpaths,” said Karthikeyan.“We fear that the CSML project, once implemented, will create a lot of open space on the road which would be taken over by roadside vendors. To avoid this, the corporation and police officers have to take strict action,” he said.

The roadside vendors have also affected the business of other shop owners, said Renju K, a shop owner. He said buyers prefer roadside vendors as they sell products of substandard quality at low rates.

“Now they are bringing good-quality products from other states and selling them here at lower rates, which is affecting us. While we pay rent ranging from `10,000 to `3 lakh, they don’t have to pay anything and are also exempted from GST,” he said.

19,000

Daily footfall at Broadway

2,000

No of shops (with Broadway market as centre)

(Source: CSML)

proposed Projects

The Centre for Heritage Environment and Development and the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project had submitted a proposal for a D30-crore project for Broadway’s conservation in 2009. Submitted in phase I of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, the project failed to take off. In 2018, CSML came up with the project to remodel Broadway.

Waterlogging keeps revisiting

Waterlogging is another issue which troubles shopkeepers and vendors at Broadway. KMCC functionaries said based on the CSML project to revamp the market, the agency will soon begin work on widening the canal along Shanmugham Road. “Water from other canals empties into the canal along the road. There is no provision to drain the water into the lake. The canal will be widened to ensure smooth flow of water,” said Paul. The local body had planned to shift the shops to an old school near Ernakulam market. However, land-related issues prevented this from happening.

Revamp Project is still on: CSML

A CSML official seeking anonymity said the Broadway revamp project had not been delayed. “We want to implement the project without affecting the merchants. So, we are still in talks with them. Once they are convinced, the work will commence. The merchants feel restricting the entry of vehicles in the shopping alley will drive away customers. Instead, it will only increase their number,” he said.