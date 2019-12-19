Celebrating a green Christmas

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Christmas around the corner, shops selling Christmas trees, stars and other decorations have sprung up in different parts of the city. This year, a few entrepreneurs are bent on turning this festive season green. One of them, Priya Ann Varghese, who works at Technopark, has brought out handmade and eco-friendly options for your Christmas decorations.

A self-taught artist, Priya started her venture ‘Annz Creations’ four years ago on Instagram. Passionate about art, Priya used to collect every small thing from her childhood days but it was later that she considered creating something from her collectables. “Initially, I started making scrapbooks and explosion boxes. During Christmas, I make customised products. Last year, I had made wall hangings,” she said.

Handmade products have always attracted Priya. She said: “All my products are made using eco-friendly materials such as old newspapers, and pista shells.”

Like every year, Priya has made eco-friendly decorations that can be gifted this festive season which include Christmas trees, wreaths and bottle art. “It is one of the best gifting options and is also a great method of recycling old jars, vessels and bowls,” she said.

The Christmas trees have been made using pista shells and paper. “I have made Christmas trees of different sizes using pista shells that have been painted green. According to the preference of the customers, I have also tried to customise the products,” said Priya.

“I have collected bottles of different shapes and sizes from my friends and then painted them using acrylic colours. Then I decorated them using dry pine corns,” she said. Priya has already received about 25 orders for her eco-friendly Christmas decorations.