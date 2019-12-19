Collector has an idea: Make Kochi Broadway a 24-hour market

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas is planning to turn Broadway into a 24-hour market. “The corporation needs to resolve the issues affecting the market at the earliest,” said Suhas. He said he wants to introduce a night market in Broadway and had already conveyed the idea to the corporation.

“The facilities at Broadway market will be upgraded.

The introduction of a 24-hour market will change the face of the market. It will attract more tourists to the city and bring in more business,” he said.He said several countries had 24-hour markets. “In the city, Broadway is the most promising place to start such a market. I am expecting a favourable decision from the corporation. I will provide all the required help to launch the initiative,” said Suhas.