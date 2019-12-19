Corporation: Elections to 2 committees on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The polls to the Town Planning standing committee and the Tax Appeal standing committee of the Kochi Corporation will be held on Thursday. The opposition LDF has fielded O P Sunil (CPM) who will take on Delina Pinheiro (Congress) of the ruling UDF in the election to the Town Planning committee. As for the Tax Appeal committee poll, the victory of Johnson Pattathil (Kerala Congress-M) is a foregone conclusion after the LDF pulled out of the race.

The polls would take place at 11am and all the councillors —UDF has the support of 37 members against the LDF’s 34 — can cast votes. The BJP has two councillors who have declared their intention to stay away from the voting. The poll to one of the standing committees has been necessitated by the election of former deputy Mayor T J Vinodh as Ernakulam MLA.

Despite the UDF commanding the support of more members, the LDF hopes of an upset victory rest on undercurrents and group rivalry in the ruling front. It is hoping for a repeat of the recent election to the Finance standing committee when two Congress councillors cross-voted. The LDF is also encouraged by the decision of UDF councillors P M Haris, A B Sabu and Geetha Prabhakaran to keep off the UDF parliamentary party meet held on Wednesday.

They have been critical of the move to replace Mayor Soumini Jain from the post.The elections to Town Planning Standing Committee follows the resignation of Shiny Mathew from the post of the committee chairperson. Interestingly, Shiny Mathew is one of the front-runners for the mayoral post once Jain steps down.

No secrets here

In the Town Planning standing committee, LDF and UDF have four members each. The councillors will have to write their names on the back of the ballot paper after voting. Hence, the council will get to know who has voted and for whom.