Home Cities Kochi

Corporation: Elections to 2 committees on Thursday

The polls to the Town Planning standing committee and the Tax Appeal standing committee of the Kochi Corporation will be held on Thursday.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The polls to the Town Planning standing committee and the Tax Appeal standing committee of the Kochi Corporation will be held on Thursday.  The opposition LDF has fielded O P Sunil (CPM) who will take on Delina Pinheiro (Congress) of the ruling UDF in the election to the Town Planning committee. As for the Tax Appeal committee poll,  the victory of Johnson Pattathil (Kerala Congress-M) is a foregone conclusion after the LDF pulled out of the race. 

The polls would take place at 11am and all the councillors —UDF has the support of 37 members against the LDF’s 34 —  can cast votes.  The BJP has two councillors who have declared their intention to stay away from the voting. The poll to one of the standing committees has been necessitated by the election of former deputy Mayor T J Vinodh as Ernakulam MLA. 

Despite the UDF commanding the support of more members, the LDF hopes of an upset victory rest on undercurrents and group rivalry in the ruling front. It is hoping for a repeat of the recent election to the Finance standing committee when two Congress councillors cross-voted. The LDF is also encouraged by the decision of UDF councillors P M Haris, A B Sabu and  Geetha Prabhakaran to keep off the UDF parliamentary party meet held on Wednesday.

They have been critical of the move to replace Mayor Soumini Jain from the post.The elections to Town Planning Standing Committee follows the resignation of Shiny Mathew from the post of the committee chairperson. Interestingly, Shiny Mathew is one of the front-runners for the mayoral post once Jain steps down.

No secrets here
In the Town Planning standing committee, LDF and UDF have four members each. The councillors will have to write their names on the back of the ballot paper after voting.  Hence, the council will get to know who has voted and for whom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp