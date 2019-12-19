Home Cities Kochi

Gifting many smiles

The techie-cum-entrepreneurs realised they have a huge pile of extra fabric while shifting their boutique from Kesavadasapuram to Kuravankonam.

Published: 19th December 2019

Manjusha and Anushankar with the children

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas is a time for spreading love and joy. To make this holiday season even more special, techie couple, Manjusha M and Anushankar S, decided to spread the merriment to the children housed in orphanages.

Besides being in the IT field for more than nine years, Manjusha and Anushankar are also proud owners of a fashion boutique called’Faga’ which specialises in designer wear for all occasions. “We started the boutique two years ago. Initially it was just a fabric shop. But, because of the huge customer demand, we decided to expand it and start making designer clothes,” says Manjusha.

The techie-cum-entrepreneurs realised they have a huge pile of extra fabric while shifting their boutique from Kesavadasapuram to Kuravankonam. “Most of the customers bring more fabric than required for getting their clothes stitched and we are always left with extra fabric. We had almost three bags of excess fabric left with us. Disposing it would mean harming the environment and burning would have added to the pollution,” says Manjusha.

Manjusha had thought about designing clothes for the less privileged but didn’t know how to put the idea into effect. “I shared my idea with one of my friends and we thought of making beautiful designer clothes for about 48 underprivileged children. We contacted orphanages in the city and finally zeroed in on CSI Willis Girls Boarding Home at LMS compound,” says Manjusha.

The staff of the boutique also supported the initiative and worked extra hours. “The body measurements of each of the girls at the orphanage was taken and gowns were made for them as Christmas gifts.” The gowns were presented to the children at the orphanage on Wednesday. Also, hand-painted sarees were gifted to the staff. Besides this, the girls are set to walk the ramp wearing the clothes at the Christmas celebrations to be held in one of the IT companies in Technopark.

