Life begins at art

KOCHI: The Bless Retirement Living, an institution which approaches geriatric care on a holistic level, is trying a therapeutic strategy using art as a tool against ageing issues, by conducting a series of workshops and exhibitions.

The second session of Art Therapy Workshop will be conducted in the city on Thursday and Friday.

The first session of the workshop was successfully conducted under the guidance of veteran artist T Kaladharan and sculptor C S Jayaram.

The workshop focused on the therapeutic significance of art against mental diseases associated with old age, including dementia, Alzheimer’s, depression, and others.

After the initial session was found to be beneficial to senior citizens, Bless is preparing for the two-day workshop.On the first day, Kaladharan will lead the workshop on painting session. The second day will have artist and sculptor Jayaram lead the workshop on clay modelling and painting, a release said.

“An extension of our workshops will be the creation of an art centre built close to the nature in Bless premises. We will hold painting and sculpting workshops, art camps and festivals that would be open to residents of Bless as well as guests. Another attraction will be the private studio and residential facilities for the artist, where they can interact closely with nature,” said the release.

These exhibitions and workshops are the initial steps towards building a Geriatric Research Centre.Bless Retirement living is also organising an art exhibition at Edappally Art Museum from January 23 to 26.

“Through this exhibition, we are creating a platform for all the seniors who wish to reconnect with their creative passion and showcase their art works. The exhibition will have paintings and sculptures from workshop participants and other renowned artists. The four-day exhibition will also include various cultural events and multiple workshops,” the release said.