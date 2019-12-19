Home Cities Kochi

Students from 16 colleges, three Central varsities hit the streets against CAA

The rally conducted by SFI Ernakulam district committee from Maharaja’s College in the morning saw participation of more than 1,000 students, including girls, from various parts of the district.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:09 AM

Students taking out a protest march against the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday. The march, which began from Subhash Park, concluded in front of the RBI regional office on Banerji Road | arun angela

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Slogans of ‘Azadi, Azadi .. CAA se Azadi... NRC se Azadi’ rented the city’s air on Wednesday as scores of students from various colleges in the district took to the streets in protest against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Expressing solidarity with the agitations taking place across the country against the Act which allegedly violates Article 14 of the Constitution, students from 16 colleges and three Central universities participated in long marches to RBI’s office at Kaloor here. 

The rally conducted by SFI Ernakulam district committee from Maharaja’s College in the morning saw participation of more than 1,000 students, including girls, from various parts of the district.“The Centre’s move aims at dividing the nation on religious lines and disrupting social harmony. It is unfortunate that extremist groups are trying to destroy the mass movement organised by the country’s youths against CAA. Our students want to preserve the Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation,” said T V Anitha, state vice-president, Janathipathya Mahila Association, while inaugurating the rally.

The rally was followed by a ‘Long march’ organised by a collective of students from across the city. Led by Ernakulam Law College students, the march began from Rajendra Maidan in the afternoon. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University, who hail from Kochi and were injured in the police action in the national capital, joined the stir in the city holding placards that echoed the alleged anti-Muslim agenda of the CAA. 

“As someone who witnessed the monstrous attack by the Central Government-controlled Delhi Police on Jamia campus, I am happy that my home state is supporting our struggle,” said Femitha Fathima, 20, a second-year LLB student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who took part in the march.In the evening, students and alumni of Kerala Media Academy gathered at Vanchi Square near the High Court Junction against the CAA.

