Technocity to start functioning from December 23

Technocity, the joint startup incubation centre of Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Piravom Techno Lodge, will start functioning at its Kalamassery office from December 23.

Published: 19th December 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Technocity, the joint startup incubation centre of Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Piravom Techno Lodge, will start functioning at its Kalamassery office from December 23. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan will inaugurate the facility in the presence of Beypore MLA V K C Mammed Koya, IT Secretary M Sivasankar and principal secretary (Industries) Sanjay Garg. 

The facilities at Technocity will be offered to startup companies in IT and related sectors. Entrepreneurs at Techncocity will be provided high-speed internet connectivity, uninterrupted power, UPS, generator, reception, front office, meeting room, discussion room and separate cabins. They will have the backing of the Kerala IT Mission and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Technology Clinic, a platform to provide service of mentors to help the entrepreneurs, and Investment Cafe, to find working capital by connecting the entrepreneurs with investors, will also be available. Besides, pitching sessions will be held to attract investment from Angel funds. Technocity will also organise events to find new investors and update entrepreneurs with latest technologies.

