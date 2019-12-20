A green Christmas

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Baubles, confetti, trees, stars and tinsels. It’s the Christmas season! For a state that has seen the dangers of climate change, it is high time one sat back and did a rethink on the durability and eco-friendly
nature of such decorations. Express talks to a few Malayali entrepreneurs who have decided to go ‘green’ this Christmas with wooden stars, crochet hangings, pinewood cribs, and soy wax decor. ‘This the season to make the shift, they say.

Wood
Dominic Shaiju, a tour guide in Fort Kochi, saw the perils of plastic before anyone else did. “That and the urge to support local artisans made me launch ‘Woodbox’ wherein I travel to various villages in the state, source wooden stars, trees and Christmas gift hamper boxes from artisans and outsource them,” he says. Dominic and his friend Lijo have been instrumental in promoting eco-friendly Christmas decor to Kochiites for the past few years.

Soy wax
Kochi-based Ria Ivan Vadayattu wanted to combine art and sustainability for her entrepreneurial venture. An organic soap workshop led her to experimenting with painted soaps and soy wax. “Unlike paraffin wax, soy wax releases no soot when burnt. This year, I’ve made wax tablets of Christmas-themed decor, which can be easily used as hangings to adorn your tree. I’ve also made similarly-themed soaps which resemble ceramic products,” she says.

Upcycled decor
Prabha Rajkumar has been upcycling old clothes into bags (‘Bluemadegreen’) for years. This year, she chose to go Christmassy with the same. Stars and hangings made out of upcycled cloth make for the perfect Christmas decor, as per Prabha. “Why burn or dump cloth waste in landfills? My way to go about sustainability is by making upcycled products. You aren’t adding to the amount of plastic waste that adds up every year but you’re reusing what you already have,” she says.

Cotton crochet
Crochet has been doing the rounds for a long time. Aware that the season calls for more plastic decor, Maya Maria Michael’s ‘Hookspun’ decided to create the same with crochet. “It is extremely important that we shift to eco-friendly decor. Why not begin this Christmas onwards? I’ve made doilies, snowflakes and snowmen that are 100 per cent cotton which can be hung on trees with 100 per cent cotton,” she says.

