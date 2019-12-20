A ride to spread awareness on helmet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the government making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as per MV Act section 194D, several of them continue to flout the rule. To spread awareness about helmet safety and the dangers associated with not wearing one, Team Helmet Cochin in association with the Indian Epilepsy Association Kochi and Bengaluru chapters, will organise a ride from Kochi to Bengaluru on Friday at 7 am. Actor Suresh Gopi will flag off the team, comprising 10 to 15 riders from Calgary Auto Detail Hub, Aroor.

“The programme focuses on long-term results. Pillion riders without helmets may suffer brain damage during accidents which results in seizures. Chances for the occurrence of epilepsy are also high. The ride will spread awareness on the same,” said Dr K P Vinayan, head of Paediatric Neurology, Amrita Advanced Center for Epilepsy at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and the secretary of the association.

The team will cover places such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur. Pamphlets on helmet safety printed in English, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada will be distributed.Team Helmet will take a different route on the return leg of the journey so to cover more places to spread the message. They will return to Kochi on December 22.

The route.

The team will cover places such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur. Pamphlets on helmet safety printed in English, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada will be distributed.