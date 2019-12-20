Advocates’ Welfare Fund fraud: CBI probe sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday served notice on the CBI and others on a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds and counterfeiting of stamps to the tune of several crores of rupees in the Kerala Advocates’ Welfare Fund Trustee Committee under the Bar Council of Kerala.

Justice Sunil Thomas also served notice on the state government, state police chief and Vigilance director and posted the case to January 13, 2020.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Advocate C G Arun, president, Thalassery District Court Bar Association.

The petitioner submitted that though the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered a case a year ago, the investigation is proceeding at snail’s pace.