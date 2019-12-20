Home Cities Kochi

Flood management: ‘Follow Japan model’

He was speaking at Maricon 2019, an international conference organised by the School of Marine Sciences, Cusat.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Abdulla Bava, senior research scientist, Advanced Technology Institute, Japan

Abdulla Bava, senior research scientist, Advanced Technology Institute, Japan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Policymakers and people should realise that climate change is behind the heavy rainfall in Kerala and that they need to adapt, said International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management director Toshio Koike on Thursday.

He was speaking at Maricon 2019, an international conference organised by the School of Marine Sciences, Cusat. The accumulation of rainwater and the rising intensity of rainfall is leading to frequent landslides here, he said. A book on flood management titled ‘Japan: An ideal model for Kerala’, by Abdulla Bava, senior research scientist, Advanced Technology Institute, Japan, was released during the conference. The book emphasises on why the Japan model of flood management is better for the state.

“Kerala and Japan face heavy rainfall in a short period. They share same geography, weather, river patterns and flood characteristics,” said Bava. On comparing Kerala and the Netherlands—where chief minister had gone earlier this year to study the water management and flood prevention system—Bava said both Kuttanad and the Netherlands were affected by tidal flooding. So the country’s model could be emulated at Kuttanad. “As for managing flood in the state, we need technology on a larger scale to control the swiftly flowing rivers. So the Japan model is the best option,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp