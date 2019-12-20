Food, fun and shopping—Choice Fiesta at JTPAC on December 20

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first edition of Choice Fiesta, a three day Christmas festival involving music, food, shopping, workshops and games, organised jointly by JTPAC and Wonderwall media will be held on December 20, 21, and 22 at JTPAC, Choice School Campus, Tripunithura. The highlight of the fest is a music festival that marks the 10th anniversary of JTPAC.

Major events includes a music festival, featuring artists like Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Sithara Krishnakumar, and Job Kurian, besides bands such as Traffic Balock, The Derelicts, Madras mail, Olam and many others.

“The whole idea is to create a convenient space for families to have quality entertainment during school vacation. The events will be held in a secure and clean environment when the schools close for vacation. If this endeavour becomes a success, we hope to repeat this every year and make this a tourist attraction as well”, said M C Roy, director, JTPAC.

Choice Fiesta also features a series of workshops by renowned celebrities, including actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan, playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar and football sensation Sandesh Jhingan.

“It is nice to see Kerala and India coming up with such events and I hope it will be a great place to spend valuable time with family and friends. I really look forward to meeting some young football talents at the fest as well” said Sandesh.

“We are planning an interactive section accompanied by a performance on the topic ‘Bliss of dancing beyond genders’. This will challenge the social misconception that dance is only for girls. I think that gender doesn’t matter in dance. Boys can also dance with grace and beauty. This workshop will be an opportunity for me to spread this idea of universality of dance, beyond the gender,” said Vineeth.

Tickets for the fiesta is available online on Paytime Insider, Collabo & BookMyShow as well as at the venue. Uber & KMRL are the travel partners. “Uber is offering 50 per cent discount for rides to the event,” said Lakshmi Venugopal, head of corporate communications, Wonderwall.