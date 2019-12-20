Home Cities Kochi

Heed your body

For Kerala-bred, Mumbai-based trainer Faraz Pallipat, fitness is all about listening to your body and its movements

Published: 20th December 2019

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Faraz Pallipat has been in love with fitness ever since he was in school. While he was a Class XII student at Peevees Public School, Nilambur, he got an entire batch of students worked up about fitness, urging the school chairman to renovate its gym. Now a professional trainer and founder of Maximus Fitness—a Mumbai-based fitness institute, this 20 something influencer has his ways of making the mind and body sound.

His fitness regimen is a mixture of callisthenics, cross-fitness, bodyweight training, physical movement training, animal flow and a vegan diet that works together to bring visible ease to physical functioning in two-to-three weeks. Bodyweight training, a method that uses a person’s body weight as a tool to regulate bio motor abilities and core strength is one of the key aspects of his strategy. “The deep squat position is said to be human beings’ natural resting position. Because of the lifestyle we have now, crawling up in a rolling chair at work and recliner at home, we have lost the ability to move, stand or sit easily. The result is back pain, knee pain and all the other inconsistencies,” he says. According to Faraz, your body gets better at what you do and settles against what you do not do. He adapts a bunch of common movements like squats, push-ups and pull-ups to effectively integrate bodyweight training.

Animal flow training, a ground-based movement that strengthens muscles and nerves, is yet another highlight. “Animal flow explores what your body is capable of. It is based on animal locomotion,” he says. This workout requires zero equipment and uses basic compound moves to induce a meditative free-flow. “The whole time, you are observing your body and moving with it. Your mind is more clear because you are deeply focused.

His elder brother Fabil Pallipat, who passed away nearly 10 years ago, got Faraz interested in physical fitness, and his second brother, Fajees is inspiring his distinct career. “The routine that I encourage suits people of all body types, food habits, and age groups. Your stamina will visibly increase in less than three weeks,” he concludes.

The vegan way
Interestingly, Faraz doesn’t agree with the popular opinion that workout and fitness must be followed up with a heavy non-vegetarian protein diet. “For almost nine years, I used to have six eggs every day after workout. But at some point, I started feeling like it isn’t making sense to my body. Soon, I reduced my meat and egg intake.” he says. Faraz’s breakfast now consists of a full fruit bowl, consisting of broccoli, cucumber, pomegranate, papayas and bananas. “I have come to realise that the plant-based diet is a better source of protein than meat or non-veg,” he adds.

Faraz, who spends eight hours in the gym on an average daily claims that a vegan diet has done wonders to his physique. “It has helped me increase stamina and endurance. Personally, I don’t count carbs or calories. You just need to listen to your body and its needs,” he says.

